The death of a man in the Penobscot County town of Milford is being treated as suspicious.

Chief Deputy William R. Birch said deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office were called Tuesday morning to a home at 103 Main Road in Milford to investigate a report of a male who was lying unresponsive on the floor of the residence.

Deputies immediately determined that the man – who is not being identified – was deceased.

“At this time it is unknown how the male died and (it) is being treated as a suspicious death,” Birch said. “We would like to reassure the public that there is no immediate threat or danger to public safety.”

The sheriff’s office is working with Maine State Police and the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

