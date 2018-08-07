Maine State Police say a stray bullet from a 9mm handgun struck a Lewiston man in the face Sunday while he was playing disc golf in Turner.

Authorities said a man who lives on neighboring property was target shooting with a 9mm handgun when a bullet he fired wounded Cameron Hart.

Cameron Hart is shown in his hospital bed after being hit in the face by a ricocheting bullet while he was playing disc golf in Turner. Photo courtesy of Hart family via Sun Journal

Hart said he was at Stevens Mountain View Disc Golf Course when he heard gunshots.

“We were just walking up and the guy started shooting,” Hart told WGME-TV. “I believe the second round hit me.”

The bullet struck Hart in the face as he was playing. He underwent surgery at a Lewiston hospital to remove the bullet from his cheek, according to police.

Troopers said the neighbor was shooting at targets on his Pearl Road property and that a bullet likely ricocheted off another object. They said Hart was several hundred feet away from where the neighbor was shooting.

Troopers interviewed the man Sunday but declined to release his name. They said he is cooperating with the investigation.

His gun will be examined at the State Police Crime Lab, police said, and additional investigative work will be completed before the case is reviewed by the Androscoggin County District Attorney’s Office.

No charges had been filed as of Tuesday night.

