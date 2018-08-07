Boston Red Sox television analyst Jerry Remy has been diagnosed with a recurrence of cancer, NESN announced Tuesday afternoon.

Remy, 65, was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008. He suffered relapses in 2013 and in 2017, but has been in the booth as the primary color analyst for NESN’s Red Sox broadcasts for most of this season.

“Jerry Remy has been diagnosed once again with cancer,” said a brief statement on NESN’s web site. “At this time, Jerry’s focus is on his medical treatment. The thoughts and prayers of all of us at NESN and the Red Sox are with Jerry and his family during this difficult time.”

This is Remy’s 31st season in the Red Sox broadcast booth. He grew up in Massachusetts and played second base for the Red Sox from 1978-84.

YANKEES: Outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury is out for the season after surgery on his left hip.

The team said Tuesday that Ellsbury had arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn labrum the previous day. The expected recovery time is about six months.

The 34-year-old Ellsbury has been out all season with a number of injuries. The Yankees put him on the 60-day disabled list in May.

ANGELS: Rookie Shohei Ohtani will throw a bullpen session Saturday in the latest significant step in the two-way sensation’s return to the mound.

Ohtani hasn’t pitched since June 6 after spraining a ligament in his elbow. Ohtani and the Angels are attempting to determine whether he can return to regular pitching without needing Tommy John surgery.

BLUE JAYS: Infielder Brandon Drury was placed on the disabled list with a broken left hand that occurred a few days before he was acquired from the Yankees in a trade on July 26.

Drury was injured when he was hit by a pitch. X-rays at the time were negative, and the injury was diagnosed as a bone bruise. After his hand didn’t improve, Drury underwent a CT scan Sunday, which revealed the fracture.

DODGERS: Shortstop Corey Seager underwent his second major operation of the season on Tuesday, arthroscopic surgery on his left hip on Tuesday.

The 2016 NL Rookie of the Year had Tommy John surgery in May. He is expected to be at full strength for the start of spring training.

NATIONALS: The team signed free-agent reliever Greg Holland, hoping the three-time All-Star can regain his effectiveness.

Holland was 0-2 with a 7.92 ERA in 32 games with St. Louis before being designated for assignment on July 27.

BREWERS: Milwaukee put right-hander Matt Albers on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained left hamstring.

