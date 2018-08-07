I have known Sen. Angus King since the days of Sen. William Hathaway, when Angus served on his staff in the 1970s. Sen. King was a highly regarded legislative aide in Washington at the time, known for his willingness to answer questions and listen to suggestions at any given moment.

Forty years later, Sen. King continues to lend an ear to those who might otherwise be ignored in politics.

I recently attended an event in Falmouth that was organized by Sen. King. The line was out the door, but Sen. King was undaunted, talking and listening to every visitor for as long as each wanted.

Every visitor was greeted with the respect they deserved and was not rushed. This is a hallmark of Sen. King’s character: He listens to everyone with open ears.

Paula E. Armstrong

Scarborough

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: