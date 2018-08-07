Visceral blowback to the NFL’s updated rule that players can’t lead with their helmets to make contact is straight out of tough-guy football 101. Hard-hitting defensive backs say the league is destroying the physical element of the game or lament that it’s changing the sport entirely.

“Do they want us to play flag football?” Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard said. “It’s crazy.”

Beyond the criticism from old-school players bristling at another rule change or point of emphasis is legitimate confusion as to how the enhanced regulations will actually be enforced. No longer can a player initiate contact with his head anywhere on an opponent’s body, penalized 15 yards or possibly by ejection in egregious cases, and players and coaches – offensive guys, too – are bracing for how it will be applied.

“You just hope it’s not called as frequently, because if they are going to call it on every single offensive and defensive lineman, the game is going to be played at a snail’s pace,” 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman said. “It seems like they are neglecting the impact it is going to have on the game, and I don’t think they fully understand the scope and how huge it will be.”

Contact to a player’s head and neck has been a penalty for some time now, but this rule was ramped up to take it a step further. A ball carrier or an offensive lineman can’t lower his head into a defender, and a defensive player can’t make any part of his helmet the primary point of contact when attempting to tackle.

It’s similar to the NCAA rule that has been in place since 2013, though at the college level, “targeting” carries an automatic ejection, reviewable by replay. The league estimated that just two plays last season would’ve led to an ejection under the new rule that’s forcing players to adjust their approaches.

“It’s really hard to change the way you’ve been playing after 20 years,” Cowboys safety Jeff Heath said. “You’re not always thinking about where you’re hitting somebody. You’re just trying to get them down. As soon as you start thinking, and second-guessing yourself, I think that’s when trouble happens. Hopefully it does the job in keeping players safe but doesn’t result in a lot of ejections.”

49ERS: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will play at least one possession in the preseason opener Thursday against Dallas, Coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Cornerback Richard Sherman was ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury Friday.

COLTS: Coach Frank Reich says Andrew Luck will start and is expected to play about a quarter in Thursday’s preseason opener at Seattle.

Luck has not played in more than 19 months while recovering from surgery on his throwing shoulder in January 2017.

EAGLES: Third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld will likely get most of the snaps in Thursday’s preseason opener against the Steelers, with No. 4 Joe Callahan also seeing action.

Nick Foles has missed three straight practices because of muscle spasms near his shoulder and neck and Carson Wentz still isn’t participating in 11-on-11 drills.

CHARGERS: Defensive end Joey Bosa left practice early because of a left foot injury.

PANTHERS: Offensive lineman Amini Silatolu has a torn meniscus in his left knee and will undergo surgery Friday.

The team didn’t give a time frame for his return, saying he will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

BROWNS: Wide receiver Antonio Callaway was cited early Sunday morning for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license.

