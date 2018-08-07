WASHINGTON — President Trump might be golfing at his New Jersey resort, but back at home he had some caroling visitors. Rosie O’Donnell, the actress and TV personality who has publicly traded barbs with the commander in chief, joined a bunch of Broadway musicians outside the White House grounds Monday for a musical protest.

The group performed tunes from shows such as “Hamilton” and “Phantom of the Opera,” and carried anti-Trump signs as they joined an ongoing protest now into its third week

O’Donnell, sporting a T-shirt depicting a Broadway marquee that read “Now Showing: TRUTH,” addressed the crowd, lending support to the protesters who say they plan to keep up their lively picketing/nightly party “until Donald Trump is gone,” according to the group’s website.

“Let the president know in no uncertain terms that we are alive, awake and we are woke,” O’Donnell said. “We are not going away.”

