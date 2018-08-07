BASEBALL

Jon Morris singled and scored in the first inning, and tripled home two runs in the fifth, to lead Connecticut (Fairfield American) past Maine (Saco Maremount) 7-1 during elimination play at the Little League 11-12 New England Regional tournament in Bristol, Connecticut.

Maine lost both games and was eliminated from the tournament.

Dustin Walters launched a two-run homer for the winners and three Connecticut pitchers combined on a four-hitter, striking out nine over six innings.

Mac Lowe scored Maine’s run, leading off the sixth with a single. He went to third on a pair of wild pitches before racing home on Henry Lausier’s grounder down the first-base line.

Lausier, Jeremiah Chessie and Justin Labelle also had singles for Maine.

NECBL: Connor Pauly singled home two runs as Valley broke a 4-4 tie with four runs in the top of the sixth and the Blue Sox continued on to an 8-6 victory in Sanford that eliminated the Mainers from the playoffs.

Pauly, who scored twice, finished with three RBI. John Rizer finished with two hits for Sanford, two RBI and a run scored.

EASTERN LEAGUE: Jake Rogers sent a three-run homer over the left-field fence as the SeaWolves overcame a two-run deficit with a four-run sixth inning for a 5-3 victory over the Portland Sea Dogs in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Michael Chavis had four of the Sea Dogs’ nine hits. He also scored a run.

Matt Kent (7-8) took the loss, allowing five runs and 10 hits in 51/3 innings.

TENNIS

ROGERS CUP: Maria Sharapova advanced to the second round in Montreal with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over qualifier Sesil Karatantcheva.

Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard is out after a 6-2, 6-4 first-round loss to Elise Mertens.

• In the men’s tournament at Toronto, Novak Djokovic advanced to the second round with a 6-3, 7-6 (7) win over Mirza Basic.

And former world No. 3 Stan Wawrinka came back to beat 16th-seed Nick Kyrgios 1-6, 7-5, 7-5.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Memphis Grizzlies signed guard Shelvin Mack, who played 69 games for the Orlando Magic last season and averaged 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and a career-high 3.9 assists in 19.8 minutes.

• The Pistons hired Sachin Gupta as their assistant general manager. Gupta was a special adviser to Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey last season. He previously worked for the Philadelphia 76ers under then-GM Sam Hinkie.

• The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired forward Sam Dekker in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

As part of the trade, the Cavaliers will send the draft rights to Vladimir Veremeenko to the Clippers. The Cavaliers will also receive the rights to Renaldas Seibutis and cash considerations.

COLLEGE: Michigan Coach John Beilein underwent a double-bypass heart procedure and is expected to make a full recover, the school said.

Beilein, 65, won’t go on the team’s trip to Spain from Aug. 17-26. Assistant Saddi Washington will serve as interim coach during Beilein’s recovery.

SOCCER

MLS: Atlanta United defender Mikey Ambrose had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and will miss 3 to 4 months. He suffered the injury while playing for the second-division club, Atlanta United 2, on July 25.

