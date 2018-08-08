AUBURN — An Androscoggin County grand jury Tuesday indicted a local man in connection with the July 15 stabbing death of a transient woman outside a Lewiston laundromat.
The indictment charged that Albert Flick, 76, caused the death of Kimberly Dobbie, 48, who had moved from Farmington to Lewiston and had been staying at a homeless shelter with her twin sons.
Flick is being held without bail at Androscoggin County Jail pending a bail and probable cause hearing.
The penalty for murder in Maine is 25 years to life in prison.
