NEW YORK — Bill Clinton is a million-selling novelist.

“The President is Missing,” a thriller co-written with James Patterson, has more than 1 million combined hardcover, e-book and audio sales in North America alone since coming out June 4.

The book is Clinton’s first of work of fiction, but in Patterson the former president had one of the world’s most successful novelists for a collaborator.

Reviews were mixed.

