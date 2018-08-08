The recent passing of South Portland Fire Lt. Harry Weymouth, a local first responder and community member, reminds us how fragile life is.

To those who knew Harry, a member of both the South Portland and Buxton fire departments, there is no explanation needed to describe the type of man he was.

It was self-explanatory. His dedication, sacrifice, knowledge, love, and care for his patients, friends and family was evident.

With his recent passing, it reminds all of us that life is fragile for each and every one of us.

It comes as a reminder not to take the things we have for granted. A great mentor once said, “Tell that person you love them.”

Caleb Parent

Firefighter-Paramedic

Buxton Fire&Rescue

Portland

