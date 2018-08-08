ROCKPORT – A Maine woman has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for a fatal stabbing in the town of Waldo.

Victoria Scott was convicted of manslaughter in the death of 43-year-old Edwin Littlefield, who was found dead outside a friend’s home in February 2017.

Scott claimed self-defense. WABI-TV said her attorney vowed an appeal after the sentence was imposed Tuesday in Superior Court in Belfast.

Littlefield, of Belmont, was stabbed 11 times, on the thigh, calf, abdomen and scalp. The state medical examiner testified that he could have survived if someone had called for help. No one dialed 911 until someone arrived to find Littlefield dead in the driveway.

Defense attorney Steven Peterson said he was stunned by the guilty verdict and expects to appeal based on insufficient evidence.

