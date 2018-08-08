KITTERY – New Hampshire U.S. Rep. Carol Shea-Porter is joining leaders and union members at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to discuss critical issues regarding hiring and investments to expand its capacity.
Shea-Porter, a Democrat, also is holding a question-and-answer session with union members Wednesday outside the shipyard gates.
The shipyard, in Kittery overhauls and repairs nuclear-powered submarines for the U.S. Navy.
-
Cops & Courts
Bloody attack on cellmate nets Augusta man 20-year prison term
-
Politics
Instead of tax cuts, Republican candidates motivate with anxiety
-
Local & State
Alcohol may have been factor in man's drowning in Bridgton
-
Nation & World
Army suspends discharges of immigrant recruits
-
Local & State
Baldwin crash injures teen