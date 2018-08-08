KITTERY – New Hampshire U.S. Rep. Carol Shea-Porter is joining leaders and union members at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to discuss critical issues regarding hiring and investments to expand its capacity.

Shea-Porter, a Democrat, also is holding a question-and-answer session with union members Wednesday outside the shipyard gates.

The shipyard, in Kittery overhauls and repairs nuclear-powered submarines for the U.S. Navy.

