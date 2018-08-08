FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots signed the bruising Jeremy Hill to fill the role of “big back.”

They just don’t want him to be quite as big as he’s been in the past.

After signing Hill to a one-year deal less than a week into free agency, the Patriots’ staff implored him to shed weight. He played in the 235-pound range with the Bengals, but the Pats believed Hill could maximize his potential if he stayed in the 220s.

He’s currently at 226, the lightest he’s been since his junior year of high school.

“I feel great, man,” Hill said. “I’m in the best shape I’ve been physically in a very long time, so I’m excited and ready to go.

“I’m normally a heavier guy. The big back role is something I’m accustomed to doing, so having the extra weight definitely helps. They wanted me lighter, and it was easy for me to do. I feel great at this weight.”

Hill burst onto the scene as a rookie with the Bengals in 2014, rushing for 929 yards on 172 carries (5.4 per attempt) over the final nine games. His production tapered off in recent seasons, however, as he was plagued by bone spurs in his ankle. Hill had surgery this past November, and he ended his career in Cincinnati on injured reserve.

At that point, Hill had been surpassed on the depth chart by rookie Joe Mixon.

With the Pats, Hill faces similar competition. The Patriots selected Sony Michel in the first round of the draft. He’ll have a role if he’s healthy. Rex Burkhead, who sat behind Hill in Cincinnati, might be the team’s most polished all-around back. James White is a reliable pass-catcher who seems to improve each year. This is a crowded backfield.

Hill and Mike Gillislee are likely in competition for a roster spot. And if Michel’s knee injury lingers, the winner of that competition could be in line for a sizable workload.

A second-round pick in 2014, Hill caught the eye of Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears.

“I was really high on him coming out of college, from LSU,” Fears said in May. “I thought the world of him. I thought it was a good grab by Cincinnati. Hey, I’m sort of looking forward to this challenge and seeing what he can do for us.”

The Patriots’ running back competition should begin to take shape in Thursday night’s preseason matchup with Washington.

FOUR PLAYERS were held out of a full-pads practice Wednesday: Michel, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, linebacker Harvey Langi and offensive lineman Brian Schwenke. Rex Burkhead, defensive lineman Trey Flowers, wide receiver Kenny Britt and offensive lineman Jason King were limited during the full-pads session.

Cannon and Michel left midway through the team’s sixth training camp practice on Aug. 1 and have not been seen since. Michel reportedly had fluid drained from his knee and is likely to miss the preseason.

FREE-AGENT Bashaud Breeland left Foxborough without a contract following a workout Tuesday, but the former Washington cornerback reportedly hasn’t been ruled out by New England.

ESPN reported the Patriots informed Breeland of their “intention to circle back for conversations” with him following the team’s preseason opener against Washington on Thursday.

Breeland was set to sign a three-year, $24 million contract with the Carolina Panthers this offseason until he failed a physical.

