GOLF

Stephen Campbell Jr. of Richmond, Texas, shot a 2-under-70 on Wednesday to take a four-stroke lead after two rounds of the American Junior Golf Association’s Coca-Cola Junior Championship at the Sugarloaf Golf Club in Carrabassett Valley.

Camden’s Cole Anderson also shot 70 to sit in second place at 1-over 145 heading into Thursday’s final round. Caleb Manuel of Topsham was another shot back after a 76, tied for third with Neal Shipley of Pittsburgh.

Anthony Burnham of Scarborough was at 154, while Tom Higgins of South Portland, Austin Legge of Cape Elizabeth, and Bennett Berg and Jeremy Baker of Portland did not make the cut.

Kristine Tran of San Jose, California, was atop the girls’ leaderboard at 144, one stroke ahead of Victoria Liu of Vancouver, British Columbia.

COLLEGES

NCAA REFORMS: The NCAA is carving out a limited role for agents to work with college basketball players as part of numerous reforms in the wake of a corruption scandal.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that its Board of Governors and Division I Board of Directors had adopted a “series of significant policy and legislative changes” as part of an effort to “fundamentally” change the NCAA’s structure.

That follows late-April recommendations from the commission headed by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice following a federal investigation into alleged bribes and kickbacks designed to influence recruits.

College basketball players will now be able to work with an NCAA-certified agent while testing the waters of declaring for the NBA draft. College players first would have to request an evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee about their draft prospects after the season.

BASEBALL

EASTERN LEAGUE: Daz Cameron doubled in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, driving in four runs to help the Erie SeaWolves (54-60) pull away to an 18-1 victory over the Portland Sea Dogs (46-67) at Erie, Pennsylvania.

Erie scored 13 runs in their final three trips to the plate. Cameron finished with four hits and four runs scored.

Austin Rei singled home Bobby Dalbec in the eighth for Portland’s run.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Boston Celtics are getting a pair of high-profile home games against the Philadelphia 76ers this season.

The NBA released its national television schedule for the first week of the season, Christmas Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Wednesday, giving Boston an opening-night slot against the 76ers (Oct. 16 on TNT) and a 5:30 p.m. tip-off against Philadelphia on Christmas (ABC). The Celtics also play at Toronto on Oct. 19 (ESPN).

• Free-agent center Jahlil Okafor has agreed to a two-year contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to two people familiar with the deal. Taken third overall by the 76ers in the 2015 draft, the 6-foot-11 Okafor finished last season as a reserve for Brooklyn.

