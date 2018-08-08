Remember that amazing bumper crop of peaches New England had last year? I, for one, had a grand old time biting into the sweet, fresh fruit and grabbing a napkin to wipe the juice dribbling down my chin.

Now you can try those peaches in another form – Allagash Brewing Co.’s sour peach beer, called Farm to Face. Jason Perkins, the brewmaster at Allagash Brewing Co., said the company was able to buy so many fresh, local peaches last summer – 9,000 pounds’ worth – that Allagash will be able to sell the beer throughout its entire distribution footprint – in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Shipping began on Monday.

Farm to Face is a medium-bodied, bright amber beer that contains aromas of peach, graham cracker and green apple, according to Perkins. It’s brewed as a pale ale, then fermented for 10 months in stainless steel tanks with house yeast. Three pounds of fresh peaches go into every gallon of beer.

YOU SAY POTATO, I SAY YES



Last week, I mentioned that the folks at Daily Greens in Portland’s Public Market House plan to open a new spot there called Totally Tubers Potato Bar. Shannon Slaughter, the manager at Daily Greens, contacted me to say she and John Conzelman, owner of Daily Greens and her partner in the new business, are planning a soft opening Sept. 12-14 to get feedback on the menu. The official opening date is Sept. 17.

The menu, she said, will be structured like the one at Daily Greens, with pre-designed menu items as well as a “load your own dream potato” section. The Yosemite Yam, for example, is a sweet potato topped with maple butter, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles and maple candied pecans. Also look for The Decapi-Tater – a russet set on its end, “decapped” with a bit scooped out, then filled with jalepeño butter, house cheese sauce, spicy bacon, sour cream and chives. Customers who’d rather freestyle it can choose between baked russet potatoes and yams; toppings include flavored butters, cheeses, vegetables, chili, gravy and meats.

Slaughter says they’ll recycle any leftover potatoes and yams into potato salad and sweet potato pie.

ITALIAN FOOD ON FORE



Paciarino’s new pizzeria, Pizzarino, held its grand opening Monday night.

The new restaurant is located at 505 Fore Street, the former home of Zapoteca, which served Mexican food. The hours to start will be 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

In addition to wide variety of pizzas, the menu includes Italian specialties such as arancini and gnocchi, and an assortment of Italian cocktails. The menu is on the website, pizzarino.us.

LET’S CATCH UP



Every so often, closures pass us by for one reason or another – they are well outside of Portland, or we were away when it happened. That’s the case with Edna and Lucy’s, the popular sandwich shop in Pownal, which closed last winter when I was visiting family in Tennessee. The Daily Bread, a low-sodium bakery in Standish that I wrote about in 2015, announced on Facebook in July a move to 259 Leach Hill Road in Casco.

