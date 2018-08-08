Repairs stemming from a water main break on Ocean Street, also known as Route 77, in South Portland are likely to last well into Thursday, the South Portland Police Department said on its Facebook page Wednesday night.

The road, which connects South Portland with Cape Elizabeth, was closed at Sawyer Street around 5 p.m. as water flooded into the street.

The road will remain closed until repairs are completed, police said. They ask commuters to plan alternative routes and allow for extra travel time.

The post said the flow of water was washing away the road.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: