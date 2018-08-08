WORCESTER, Mass. — Luke Hill raced home on Luc Harrison’s one-out bunt single in the bottom of the sixth as Maine (Coastal Landscape of Portland) topped Rhode Island 1-0 during opening-round play of the American Legion Northeast Regional.

Hill had hit a one-out single ahead of Griffin Watson’s double.

Tyler McNulty singled and stole second to give Rhode Island a runner in scoring position with two outs in the top of the seventh. But Watson came on in relief to get Kyle DeLuca to line out to shortstop James Sinclair for the win.

Maine plays in a winners’ bracket game at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

EPBL: Tony Holton had a two-run homer and Eric Kozak a solo shot as the Surge (20-23) completed their season with a 11-2 win over the Aguada Explorers (7-36) in Old Orchard Beach.

BABE RUTH 13: Greater Portland’s Nic Frink of Scarborough and Brady Coyne of Falmouth placed first and second in the home run derby competition at the Babe Ruth 13 World Series in Mountain Home, Arkansas.

