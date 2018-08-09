A crash on Depot Road in Baldwin injured a 16-year-old girl from Parsonsfield Wednesday night around 8:15 p.m., according to police.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that the teen, who was alone in her car, failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Pequawket Trail and Depot Road.

Her car was struck by a pickup truck driven by Raymond Mckenney of Westbrook. Mckenney had minor injuries and the teen received head injuries. A Life Flight helicopter was requested but unable to respond because of the weather.

The girl was taken to Maine Medical Center and has been released from the hospital.

Police say that the teen driver may have been distracted by an electronic device.

