BANGOR — A fast-moving line of severe thunderstorms knocked out power to about 2,000 homes and businesses in Penobscot County, sending utility crews scrambling.

Bangor officials said strong winds and heavy rain wreaked havoc Thursday afternoon, knocking down trees and flooding low-lying roads.

At the peak, about 1,500 Emera Maine and 700 Central Maine Power customers were in the dark. But the numbers dropped rapidly.

Officials said it was all over just as quickly as it began, with sunny skies revealing uprooted trees and downed power lines.

