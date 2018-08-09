LOS ANGELES — An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the flames themselves.

Firefighters working in 100-plus-degree heat fought a desperate battle to stop the Holy Fire from reaching homes as the blaze surged through the Cleveland National Forest above the city of Lake Elsinore and its surrounding communities. They were trying to keep the flames from devouring neighborhoods and taking lives, as gigantic fires still burning in Northern California have done.

Forrest Clark, below, was charged Thursday with setting the Holy Fire near Lake Elsinore, California, on Monday. Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP was booked into Orange County jail in Santa Ana, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Clark was arrested in connection with the so-called Holy Fire, which has burned more than 6 square miles in the Santa Ana Mountains. Clark was booked on suspicion of two counts of felony arson, and one count each of felony threat to terrorize and misdemeanor resisting arrest. (Orange County Sheriff's Department via AP) Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“Our main focus this afternoon was getting everyone out safely,” said Thanh Nguyen, a spokesman for the fire crews.

As flames raged closer, some residents stood in driveways or on top of roofs and used garden hoses to keep their homes wet and to fight the flames as smoke billowed around them.

Joe Rodriguez was using a power washer to wet down his patio in the McVicker Canyon Park neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Although the neighborhood is under an evacuation order, the 38-year-old Rodriguez told the San Bernardino Sun that he decided to stay to help save his home.

“Until this thing is barking at my door, I’m going to stick with it,” he said.

He said a line of fire retardant dropped on the hill above his house has so far checked the fire’s advance, along with helicopter water drops.

Rodriguez’s wife and two daughters evacuated.

The 15-square-mileblaze was only 5 percent contained.

The fire is named for Holy Jim Canyon, where it erupted Monday and burned a dozen cabins.

