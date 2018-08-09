The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man whose body was found on the floor of a home in Milford on Tuesday morning and says the death is now not considered suspicious.

The man was identified as 47-year-old Jeffrey Brooks of Milford and Etna, Sheriff Troy Morton said in a news release Thursday.

The cause of Brooks’ death is still unknown pending further testing by the state Medical Examiner’s Office, Morton said.

Deputies responded Tuesday morning to a home at 103 Main Road to investigate the report of an unresponsive male at the residence.

At the time, police said his death was being treated as suspicious.

