A developer has purchased two buildings on Main Street in Yarmouth from North Yarmouth Academy for redevelopment into a condominium complex.

The properties, at 149 and 153 Main St., sold for a combined $1,025,000, according to Cardente Real Estate of Portland, which brokered the sale transaction.

The buyer, Waypoint Partners LLC, plans to begin work in the fall on what it has dubbed the Shepley and Weld Village Townhomes. Waypoint member Matt Wogan said the company plans to begin selling the 12 units in the summer of 2019.

Waypoint obtained a zoning change from the town to allow the addition of a two-story wing across the rear of the two buildings to add space for four more units. The area’s previous zoning allowed for up to four dwellings in each building and would not have permitted the addition.

The Weld House, at 149 Main St., originally was used by the academy’s headmaster and most recently housed admissions and communications before the offices were moved to Dole House in June 2017. It has a rear, one-story segment and attached garage, which would be removed and replaced by the new, two-story addition.

The Shepley House, at 153 Main St., was originally a dormitory and has since been used for various purposes, most recently providing classroom and residential space.

Eight of the 12 units would be two-bedroom dwellings, with the remaining four likely made into three-bedroom dwellings, the developer has said.

Academy Head of School Ben Jackson has said the school added more than 30,000 square feet of instructional space over the past decade, and that the Shepley House was no longer needed and had not been used for several years.

Jackson has said the development is “aesthetically consistent with the charm and the architecture of the neighborhood.”

Three parking areas are planned for the side and rear of the development, with a total of 25 spaces.

Wogan has said he expects interest in the condo units to come from a diverse group that includes young professionals, empty-nesters and retirees.

The nearby Payne Elwell House at 162 Main St., which houses office space including the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce, also was sold to Waypoint in June for $475,000, but that building is not part of the condo project.

Staff Writer Jocelyn Van Saun of The Forecaster contributed to this report.

J. Craig Anderson can be contacted at 791-6390 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: jcraiganderson

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: