GOLF

Cole Anderson of Camden shot a 1-under 71 for a three-day total of 216 to defend his title in the boys’ division of the American Junior Golf Association’s Coca-Cola Junior Championship at Sugarloaf Golf Club in Carrabassett Valley on Thursday.

Anderson, 17, a senior at Camden Hills High, had four birdies and finished two strokes ahead of Stephen Campbell Jr., of Richmond, Texas, to win the title.

Kristine Tran of San Jose, California, shot a 1-over 217 to take the girls’ division.

Caleb Manuel of Topsham tied for fourth with an 8-over 224.

BASEBALL

EASTERN LEAGUE: Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec and Jordan Betts combined for five home runs and the visiting Portland Sea Dogs held off the Erie Sea Wolves, 10-9.

Chavis and Dalbec hit two each for Portland, which built a 10-2 lead into the seventh inning before holding on.

BABE RUTH: The Greater Portland Babe Ruth team won its opening game in the World Series for 13-year-olds, defeating West Louisville, Kentucky, 7-4, at Mountain Home, Arkansas. Portland will play the host team at 9 p.m. Friday in the second of four round-robin games.

HOCKEY

HALL OF FAME: Nashville Predators General Manager David Poile headlines the 2018 class of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

Former University of Michigan coach Red Berenson, three-time Olympic medalist Natalie Darwitz, retired NHL referee Paul Stewart, Poile and the late Leland “Hago” Harrington will be inducted on Dec. 12.

NHL: The Arizona Coyotes signed center Christian Dvorak to a six-year contract extension averaging $4.45 million per year.

TENNIS

ROGERS CUP: Greek teen Stefanos Tsitsipas upset the Wimbledon champion, Novak Djokovic, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3 at Toronto.

The 19-year-old Tsitsipas broke the ninth-seeded Serb’s serve early in the third set and held serve from there to reach his first career ATP World Tour Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

• Sloane Stephens advanced to the quarterfinals at Montreal by defeating Carla Suarez Navarro, 6-2, 7-5.

TRACK AND FIELD



EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS: World champion Ramil Guliyev of Turkey won the men’s 200 meters at Berlin, and Elvira Herman of Belarus denied German hopes of gold in the women’s 100-meter hurdles.

Guliyev set a championship record of 19.76 seconds to beat Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake of Britain and Alex Wilson of Switzerland. Herman, 21, clocked 12.67 seconds to beat Olympic bronze medalist Pamela Dutkiewicz (12.72) and Cindy Roleder (12.77) – both Germans –for her first medal at a major meet.

FOOTBALL

COLLEGE: Kansas State signed Bill Snyder to a new, more lucrative five-year contract that could keep the 78-year-old coach with the Wildcats through the 2022 season.

SWIMMING

PAN PACIFIC: Taylor Ruck of Canada won the 200 meters in 1 minute, 54.44 seconds at Tokyo, just ahead of Rikako Ikee of Japan. Katie Ledecky of the U.S. was third in 1:55.15.

Ledecky took the 800 in 8:09.13 – the fifth-fastest on record – and will be favored in the 400 during the four-day event, the biggest meet of the year for most swimmers around the Pacific Rim.

