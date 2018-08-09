The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what caused a three-vehicle pileup at the intersection of Portland and Post roads in Arundel around noon Thursday.

A GMC Terrain operated by 39-year-old Shawna Taylor of Limerick, had slowed down on Portland Road, Route 1, to make a left turn when she was hit from behind by a Buick LeSabre driven by 27-year-old Christopher Doten of Meddybemps, Maine, Sheriff William L. King said in a statement.

Doten’s car careened off Taylor’s vehicle, went into the oncoming lane and hit a 2015 Ford Escape head-on. Doten became trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated. He sustained severe head injuries and was taken to Southern Maine Healthcare in Biddeford, where he was listed in stable condition Thursday night.

The driver of the Escape, 70-year-old Ann Croaken of Lyman, and her husband, 73-year-old Ronald Croaken, were transported to Maine Medical Center. Ann Croaken broke an arm and her husband sustained a laceration to his arm.

