EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Baker Mayfield and Saquon Barkley lived up to early expectations as the top two picks in the NFL draft in their first action as the Cleveland Browns beat the New York Giants 20-10 on Thursday night.

Replacing starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor late in the first quarter, top pick Mayfield hit 11 of 20 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns, and converted two fourth-down plays with his feet.

Barkley, the No. 2 pick, electrified the fans at MetLife Stadium, taking a handoff from Eli Manning on the opening play from scrimmage and turning no apparent hole into a 39-yard run down the sideline in front of the Giants’ bench. It set up a 42-yard field goal by Aldrick Rosas.

Barkley finished with 43 yards on five carries.

Manning played two series and hit 4 of 7 passes for 26 yards. Star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., returning from major ankle surgery, dressed but did not play.

STEELERS 31, EAGLES 14: Landry Jones and Josh Dobbs each tossed touchdown passes as Pittsburgh won at Philadelphia.

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles rested several starters, including quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Nick Foles. Nate Sudfeld threw a pair of touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown sat for the Steelers, and Le’Veon Bell still hasn’t signed his franchise tender.

BUCS 26, DOLPHINS 24: Ryan Tannehill completed passes on the first four plays in his return from two serious injuries to his left knee, but host Miami lost to Tampa Bay.

Tannehill finished 4 of 6 for 32 yards.

New Buccaneers kicker Chandler Catanzaro made a 26-yard field goal with 23 seconds left to cap a 67-yard drive and give them the win.

Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston played the second quarter against Miami’s second team, and led a group of reserves to 10 points on drives of 32 and 40 yards.

He went 11 of 13 for 102 yards in four series.

SAINTS 24, JAGUARS 20: Blake Bortles completed 6 of 9 passes for 53 yards and scored on a short bootleg in Jacksonville’s home loss to New Orleans.

Mark Ingram, suspended the first four games of the regular season for violating NFL policy on performance enhancers, carried seven times for 23 yards and a touchdown for the Saints.

BENGALS 30, BEARS 27: Andy Dalton made a solid debut in Cincinnati’s revamped offense, throwing for a pair of touchdown passes as the Bengals won at home.

Dalton went 6 of 8 for 103 yards, completing four passes of at least 20 yards.

NOTES

RAIDERS: The Raiders signed free-agent safety Quincy Mauger and waived long snapper Drew Scott.

VIKINGS: The Vikings lost a key member of their offensive line when left guard Nick Easton was placed on injured reserve because of a bulging disc in his neck.

Minnesota signed Easton to a one-year, $2.9 million contract in free agency. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

