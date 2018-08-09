Waynflete will play a junior varsity field hockey schedule this fall after the closing of Maine Girls’ Academy.

Waynflete and Maine Girls’ Academy had formed a co-op team – a first for Maine high school field hockey – the last three fall seasons and played in Class C South. Last year the team was 0-14.

“We took a few weeks to see if we could find another school to co-op with,” said Athletic Director Ross Burdick. “I have 11 girls (to play field hockey), which is great but not enough to commit to a varsity level.

“So we’re going to play JV for the season, which I think is perfect. We have a lot of young girls on the team and I think it will be the perfect thing for us. We’ll see if we can keep this thing going.”

Burdick is still trying to put together a schedule. He hopes to play 10 games. The timing of the closing was a hurdle for Burdick to pull together a co-op team, but he said the schools had a great relationship.

They combined because they didn’t have quite enough players to fill a varsity roster.

“The girls got along well,” said Burdick. “It worked out well for us.”

Stearns and Schenck – in Millinocket and East Millinocket – formed a co-op field hockey team last year in Class C North.

