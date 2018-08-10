A 2-year-old girl in Windham had to be rescued Thursday after the car she was in rolled into a pond.

Windham police responded to a report of a car submerged in the waters of Pettingill Pond near Shore Road. An investigation revealed that a 2011 Subaru owned by Edward Hallett of Windham had been parked on private property, running and with the parking brake engaged. A toddler was in the back, secured in a car seat.

Hallett was outside the vehicle when it began rolling toward the water, police said. Hallett and a neighbor followed the car and were able to rescue the child from the submerged vehicle.

Windham police determined that it was an accident and no charges are expected.

The car was removed on Friday after police consulted with the fire department and Maine’s Department of Environmental Protection.

