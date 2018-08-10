NFL players demonstrated during the national anthem at several preseason games Thursday night, protests that again drew a rebuke from President Donald Trump.

Writing on Twitter from his New Jersey golf resort, Trump said Friday that players “make a fortune doing what they love,” and those who refuse to stand “proudly” for the anthem should be suspended without pay.

He contended “most of them are unable to define” what they’re demonstrating against. Instead, he said, players should “Be happy, be cool!”

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and cornerback De’Vante Bausby raised their fists during the anthem, and defensive end Chris Long placed his arm around Jenkins’ shoulder.

“Everybody is waiting for what the league is going to do,” Jenkins said. “We won’t let it stop what we stand for. I was very encouraged last year with the direction, and that obviously took a different turn.

“I think it’s important to utilize the platform as we can because for whatever reason, we have framed this demonstration in a negative light, and often players have to defend why we feel the need to fight for everyday Americans, and in actuality we’re doing the right thing.”

Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson and defensive end Robert Quinn protested during the anthem. Stills and Wilson kneeled behind teammates lined up standing along the sideline. Quinn stood and raised his right fist.

“As a black man in this world, I’ve got an obligation to raise awareness,” Quinn said. “If no one wants to live in unity, that’s why we’re in the situation we’re in.”

Stills kneeled during the anthem during the 2016 and 2017 seasons and has been vocal discussing social injustice issues that inspired the protest movement by NFL players.

In Seattle, three Seahawks players ran into the locker room prior to the playing of the anthem. In Jacksonville, four Jaguars remained in the locker room during the anthem.

WASHINGTON: Rookie running back Derrius Guice is out for the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee, a significant blow to the ground game.

Guice was injured in Washington’s preseason opener at New England on Thursday night and could be seen on the sideline with ice on his knee. The team announced the prognosis Friday following an MRI, saying Guice should make a full recovery and be ready to play in 2019.

Guice was expected to be the starter after Washington selected him 59th overall in this year’s draft. The LSU product was considered a first-round prospect and fell amid reports of character concerns before being taken late in the second round.

“Grabbing him in the second round was obviously a great treat for us, but character was never a concern,” Coach Jay Gruden said recently, pointing to injuries and the quality of running backs as reasons for Guice falling in the draft. “He’s been great, never been late, attentive, great attitude, always happy, happy-go-lucky and fun to be around, quite frankly.”

Washington averaged 90.5 yards rushing last season, fifth-worst in the NFL. Injuries to Week 1 starter Rob Kelley and prolific third-down back Chris Thompson contributed to that, and Guice was expected to be a major part of solving the problem.

The team also said tight end Manasseh Garner, a long shot to make the roster, is out for the season because of an ACL injury.

COLTS: Andrew Luck came out of the preseason opener unscathed.

Some of his teammates weren’t as fortunate.

Coach Frank Reich announced Friday that promising rookie receiver Deon Cain suffered a season-ending knee injury, and running backs Marlon Mack and Robert Turbin will be listed week to week after sustaining injuries.

All eyes, of course, were on Luck – who made his first game appearance in almost 600 days and looked like his old self.

He completed 6 of 9 passes for 64 yards, leading the Colts to field goals on their first two drives and even bounced up quickly after taking his first big hit on the surgically repaired right shoulder before leaving the game.

