It has been pointed out that, in quoting the Bible to support separating families at the Mexican border, Jeff Sessions ignores what St. Paul says before and after it, and that the Bible is not a government document. Yet it is being used, and it matters how that is understood.

If what is being justified depends on Christianity, it might be better to look to Jesus himself. This is the founding story of Christianity, from Matthew 2:13-15: “And when they were departed, behold, the angel of the Lord appeareth to Joseph in a dream, saying, ‘Arise, and take the young child and his mother, and flee into Egypt, and be thou there until I bring thee word, for Herod will seek the young child to destroy him.’ When he arose, he took the young child and his mother by night, and departed into Egypt, and was there until the death of Herod.”

It does not matter what religion one affirms or if one believes or not; this is the beginning of the one that Jeff Sessions claims and Donald Trump and his followers say they support.

Jesus, Mary and Joseph were refugees who fled death and terror in their own country and were saved because they were allowed in and were not separated.

This is the story, and it has been the story of refugees throughout American history, until now.

Nancy K. Gish

Portland

