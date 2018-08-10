A Limington woman was arrested after police investigating a possible explosion at her house found ingredients commonly used to make methamphetamine.

York County Sheriff deputies responded to a report of an explosion on Tuesday at a home on South Road. When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the residence and could smell caustic chemicals, according to a news release from the agency.

Deputies spoke to the homeowner, Sarah Goodwin, who was present in the house with her two young children. She denied that an explosion happened, but officials found evidence of methamphetamine manufacturing, including ingredients that had been partially processed.

The house was secured until the sheriff’s office could obtain a search warrant. Deputies returned Wednesday with members of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Clandestine Lab Team and found more evidence of meth manufacturing.

Goodwin was charged with aggravated maintaining of a methamphetamine laboratory. She turned herself in to police on Thursday and is being held at York County Jail on $50,000 bail.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: