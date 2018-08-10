ANAHEIM, Calif. — Outfielder Mike Trout landed on the disabled list Friday with an inflamed right wrist, something the Los Angeles Angels had hoped to avoid.

The move is retroactive to Monday, when Trout received a cortisone injection in his wrist. Trout has missed seven consecutive games, his second-longest injury absence.

Trout hasn’t played since Aug. 1, when he hurt his wrist during a feet-first slide into third base at Tampa Bay.

Trout was out for 39 games last season after tearing a ligament in his left thumb in a headfirst slide.

Manager Mike Scioscia initially didn’t think Trout would need to go on the DL.

ORIOLES: Longtime center fielder Adam Jones will move to right field to make room for rookie Cedric Mullins, yet another significant development in the overhaul of a team in full rebuilding mode.

Jones, 33, has started in center for Baltimore since his arrival in 2008. He’s played the position well enough this year, but the last-place Orioles are ready to try someone younger and faster in the middle of the outfield.

Manager Buck Showalter said Jones is on board with the move, noting, “This is about the future going forward.”

DODGERS: Closer Kenley Jansen was placed on the 10-day disabled list because of an irregular heartbeat.

Jansen didn’t feel right before the game Thursday against Colorado and was taken to a Denver hospital for tests. The team sent him back to Los Angeles for more evaluation.

Jansen, a 30-year-old right-hander, dealt with an irregular heartbeat in 2011 that landed him on the DL. He underwent a procedure on his heart in October 2012 to return it to normal rhythm.

PHILLIES-MARLINS: Philadelphia acquired first baseman Justin Bour from Miami for a minor league player.

Bour is batting .227 with 19 homers and 54 RBI. He’s expected to be a pinch hitter in Philadelphia, where Carlos Santana is the starting first baseman in the first year of a $60 million, three-year contract.

The left-handed hitting Bour has a .347 on-base percentage. He hit .289 with 25 homers and 83 RBI last season.

CUBS: Chicago signed veteran left-hander Jorge De La Rosa and transferred right-hander Yu Darvish to the 60-day disabled list to make room for him on the 40-man roster.

The Cubs also optioned left-hander Randy Rosario to Triple-A Iowa to create a spot for De La Rosa on the active roster.

A 15-year veteran, De La Rosa has pitched in relief the past two seasons with Arizona after being used more as a starter earlier in his career.

