Police responding to a reported drug overdose at a house in Hollis on Thursday wound up arresting 10 people for their connection to a methamphetamine operation.

Maine State Police entered a house on Killick Pond Road and found what they described as “several active one-pot style methamphetamine labs.”

Maine State Police say they seized multiple one-pot meth labs and chemicals used to make meth at a Hollis home on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Maine State Police

Officers secured the scene to get a search warrant and returned Friday morning to continue investigating and to gather evidence. A total of eight active one-pot labs and 25 used labs were found, along with chemicals used to manufacture the drug.

As a result, three people were charged with operation of a methamphetamine laboratory: Joseph Allman, Jr., 54, Joseph Allman, III, 34, and Kyle Allman, 31, all of Hollis.

Additionally, seven people were charged with criminal conspiracy: Shawn Brown, 35, Sandra Brown, 60, Shelby Morris, 26, Josie Kimball, 28, Derek Berube, 30, and Dillan Libby, 28, all of Hollis; and Ashley Norton, 27, of Limington.

