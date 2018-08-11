Where was the outrage from the left when former President George H.W. Bush and President George W. Bush, who was in office, issued an invitation to Vladimir Putin to meet at Walker’s Point in Kennebunkport for a “Lobster Summit” in 2007?
As I remember, the locals were impressed by the Russian leader’s visit to Maine. The meeting got favorable coverage by the local and national press.
So, people who hailed that meeting and offered no criticism really think Putin has changed his political stripes since 2007?
It think not!
Wendie Colpitts
Biddeford
