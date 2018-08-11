There has been lots of coverage on what Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s record as a judge tells us about the potential impact his confirmation would have on reproductive rights, health care, workers’ rights, corporate rights and presidential power. Kavanaugh was picked for his conservative ideology.

The people who support him are envisioning a world where Roe v Wade is rolled back, ACA is overturned, environment regulations are weakened and unions lose their influence.

But I have hope. I have a vision that the Supreme Court is there for each of us.

That it cares about everyone’s rights, everyone’s representation, the right to protest unsafe work environments, the right to have access to health care, the right of clean air over corporate profits.

I try and live those beliefs in who I support and how I treat my fellow Americans.

We can only follow these visions by acting on them. We can’t just hope they will happen. As Gandhi said – “Be the change you want to see in the world.”

Sen. Collins, unlike many of us, holds power to be that change. I hope she will use it for all of us. I hope her vision puts every man first. This nomination is a real choice about the world we want to see.

Nadine Bangerter

Rockland

