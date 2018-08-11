ST. LOUIS — Shawn Warren of Portland shot a 1-over 71 in the rain-delayed second round of the PGA Championship on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to make the cut.

Warren, 33, a pro at Falmouth Country Club, played the final 14 holes at even par after he was forced on Friday to stop after four holes because of thunderstorms. Coupled with his 7-over 77 in the first round, Warren finished at 8 over. The cut was even par.

Warren was playing in his first PGA Championship and earned his spot in a qualifier. He’s just the third golfer from Maine to play in the tournament, joining Tim Angis (1993) of Biddeford-Saco Country Club and Johhn Hickson (1997) of Bath Country Club.

Warren has been regarded as one of Maine’s top golfers for years. He graduated from Windham High in 2003, then was a four-year captain on the Marshall University golf team. He won the Maine Open in 2004 and Maine Amateur in 2006.

Then he turned pro and twice came close to earning his playing card on the PGA Tour. He returned to Maine as a teaching pro and has been named the PGA New England player of the year three times (2013, 2014, 2015).

MATT WALLACE aced the par-3 16th hole with a 5-iron to spur a Tiger-like roar from the gallery.

It was the 26th hole-in-one in the PGA Championship since such records were kept in 1983.

Wallace, a 28-year-old Englishman with three European Tour victories on his resume, rewarded all those fans by chucking the ball into the crowd.

SOME BIG names missed playing the rest of the weekend. Matt Kuchar, Sergio Garcia and Bryson DeChambeau were in a large group at 1 over. Masters champion Patrick Reed was 3 over and Phil Mickelson was in the group at 4 over.

Eighty players made the cut, including some relative surprises. Ben Kern was the lone club pro to make the cut, and 55-year-old Vijay Singh and Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk made it through.

JULIAN SURI made the cut, including an eagle at the par-5 17th – an impressive showing for the former Duke standout.

Suri’s father, Jagan, is the great grandson of Buchi Babu Naidu, one of the early pioneers of cricket in India. Jagan Suri moved to the U.S. in his teens and spent time as a professional tennis player, and now works in business development of golf courses.

Julian Suri played tennis and golf when he was young, but clearly showed a preference for golf. He won last year on the European Tour.

PHIL MICKELSON didn’t automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup for the first time since 1993 after failing to make the cut.

He still could be among Jim Furyk’s four captain’s choices.

Mickelson is 18-20-7 in the Ryder Cup but played well two years ago at Hazeltine National, when the Americans routed the Europeans, 17-11.

TONY FINAU matched the PGA Championship record for birdies in a round with 10.

If only he didn’t also have three bogeys and a triple bogey on his card. He finished exactly on the cut line.

HAOTONG LI didn’t resume his second round, withdrawing with a wrist injury after his round was suspended by rain. He had completed the 11th hole.

Li opened with a 1-over 71 and was 3 over for the championship.

BRICE GARNETT made the cut right on the number in his PGA Championship debut, much to the delight of his friends and family from Chillicothe, Missouri. Garnett starred at Missouri Western, a Division II school and the training camp home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

He still calls Gallatin in the western part of the state his home.

