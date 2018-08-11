BEDMINSTER, N.J. — As rain dumped on his New Jersey golf club, President Trump raged on Saturday, lashing out at his Justice Department on Twitter before welcoming members of a “Bikers for Trump” fan group to the manicured grounds.

Dozens and dozens of gleaming Harleys, Hondas and other motorcycles descended on the central New Jersey property for what had been billed as an outdoor photo-op with Trump. But pouring rain and flash-flood warnings scrambled the plan, sending soggy bikers inside a crystal-chandeliered clubhouse ballroom, where Trump signed autographs and posed for selfies and his guests booed reporters.

It was a classic, chaotic Trump scene reminiscent of his ramshackle early campaign.

The day began on Twitter at 8:36 a.m. with a broadside against the FBI, which Trump accused of stonewalling a public records request for former Deputy Attorney General Andrew McCabe’s text messages.

“What are they hiding?” the president asked, threatening that he “may have to get involved” personally in internal FBI business and warning, “DO NOT DESTROY.”

Trump appeared in a better mood when he greeted the bikers, who chanted “Four more years!” and “USA!” as he entered the ballroom. Rain streamed down the windows and pools formed on the empty golf greens outside.

He quickly pointed out the sopping-wet media, which sparked jeers and calls to “tell the truth.” And he thanked the group, saying they’d been with him since the beginning and calling their motorcycles “the most beautiful bikes anyone’s ever seen.”

He later walked into the crowd of supporters, shaking hands, posing for selfies and signing autograph.

At one point, Trump returned to the podium to poll those in the crowd on their views of the press, prompting more jeers. One joked that the press pool should be thrown out in the rain.

The president largely ignored reporters’ shouted questions, except for one about former White House adviser and reality star Omarosa Manigault Newman and her new book, which includes scandalous – and often unsupported – accusations against Trump.

The president leaned over and cupped his hand around his mouth as if to whisper.

“Lowlife. She’s a lowlife,” Trump said.

He ignored a question about ongoing trade negotiations with Mexico, which prompted some in the crowd to shout, “Build the wall!”

The White House had said about 180 bikers would be attending the event, including military veterans and members of law enforcement agencies, as well as the New Jersey chapter of Bikers for Trump.

Later, when the rain had eased, Trump walked outside the residence, stood for the Pledge of Alliance and urged the bikers to rev their engines.

Earlier in the day, Trump’s wrath poured down on Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the president’s alleged enemies in the FBI, including ex-FBI Director James Comey, McCabe and Peter Strzok. Trump branded them “clowns and losers.”

