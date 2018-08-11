NEW YORK — Rain pouring off his hat, Aroldis Chapman struck out Jurickson Profar with the bases loaded in a steady storm Saturday to end the game, preserving the New York Yankees’ 5-3 victory against the Texas Rangers.

Rookie Miguel Andujar hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and Yankees newcomer Lance Lynn turned in another strong start. New York has won 5 of 6.

Chapman took over to begin the ninth and the Rangers tried to rally with a walk and a single. With home plate beginning to turn into a puddle, Chapman hit Adrian Beltre with a pitch to load the bases with two outs.

Chapman fell behind Profar 3-1, then came back to get him to swing through strike three for his 30th save in 32 chances.

RAYS 3, BLUE JAYS 1: Willy Adames had two hits and drove in the decisive run, and visiting Tampa Bay beat Toronto for the seventh time in eight meetings this season.

Aledmys Diaz homered for the Blue Jays, who have lost 5 of 6.

TWINS 4, TIGERS 3: Tyler Austin hit a two-run homer in his Minnesota debut, at Detroit.

Austin was acquired in the July 30 trade that sent Lance Lynn to the New York Yankees. He was recalled Friday from Triple-A Rochester.

MARINERS 3, ASTROS 2: Ryon Healy had three hits and drove in the go-ahead run, Guillermo Heredia made a spectacular catch to preserve the lead in the eighth inning, and Seattle won at Houston.

It was yet another win in a close game by the Mariners, who have taken three straight from their AL West rivals and improved to 44-17 this season in games decided by one or two runs.

INDIANS 3, WHITE SOX 1: Trevor Bauer pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning before getting struck in the right leg by a line drive, and Michael Brantley and Jose Ramirez hit back-to-back home runs to lift Cleveland at Chicago.

Bauer won his fourth straight start. He gave up one run and struck out eight before Jose Abreu’s liner leading off the seventh struck him high in the back of his leg. The ball ricocheted toward first baseman Yonder Alonso, who stepped on the bag for the out.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 9, CUBS 4: Ryan Zimmerman hit two home runs off a shaky Jon Lester and tied a career high with six RBI for Washington at Chicago.

Zimmerman hit a two-run homer in the first inning, had a sacrifice fly to the warning track in the third and chased Lester with a three-run drive in the fourth that made it 9-1. He’s batting .355 (16 for 45) with four homers and 16 RBI in 14 games since returning from the disabled list last month.

BREWERS 4, BRAVES 2: Mike Moustakas hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, Josh Hader recorded a two-inning save and Milwaukee rallied at Atlanta.

The Brewers scored three times in the eighth to take a 4-2 lead.

REDS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 3: Pinch-hitter Tucker Barnhart’s two-run double highlighted a four-run rally in the eighth inning for Cincinnati at home.

INTERLEAGUE

CARDINALS 8, ROYALS 3: Jack Flaherty struck out nine in seven innings, and St. Louis won at Kansas City, Missouri, for its fourth straight victory.

NOTES

MARINERS: Felix Hernandez vowed that his first stint in the bullpen won’t last long. “I’ll be a starter before the end of the year,” Hernandez said. “No question about it.”

INDIANS: Slugger Edwin Encarnacion was examined because of discomfort in his left biceps, and there was no decision on whether to put him on the disabled list.

DODGERS: Closer Kenley Jansen is doing well after experiencing trouble with his heart again, though it remains uncertain when he’ll return.

ROCKIES: Third baseman Nolan Arenado was held out of the starting lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers because of a right shoulder strain, although the team remains hopeful the injury won’t result in a trip to the disabled list.

