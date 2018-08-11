Andrew Calica tripled home the tying and go-ahead runs in the seventh inning as the Akron RubberDucks rallied for a 5-2 win Saturday night over the Portland Sea Dogs in Akron, Ohio.

Teddy Stankiewicz took a four-hit shutout into the seventh, but Ka’ai Tom opened the seventh with a single and scored on a double by Mark Mathias, cutting Portland’s lead to 2-1. With two on and two outs, Calica tripled to center, giving Akron a 3-2 lead.

Jodd Carter added a two-run single in the eighth against Harrison Cooney.

The Sea Dogs took the lead in the top of the first when Bobby Dalbec singled home Chad De La Guerra. In the fifth, Portland loaded the bases on two walks and a hit by pitch, and De La Guerra scored on a groundout.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Maryland Athletic Director Damon Evans said Coach DJ Durkin is being placed on leave while the school reviews allegations of “unacceptable behavior by members of our football staff.”

The move comes a day after an ESPN story that quoted unidentified players, former players and former Durkin staff members accusing Durkin and strength and conditioning coach Rick Court of verbally abusing and humiliating players.

Earlier Saturday, a person who had been briefed on the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity that Court had been placed on leave.

The school is investigating the death of 19-year-old offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who was hospitalized after a team workout on May 29 and died on June 13.

SOCCER

MLS: Fabrice-Jean Picault scored on a penalty kick and Jack Elliott had his first multi-goal game to help the visiting Philadelphia Union beat the New England Revolution, 3-2.

Picault converted in the 76th minute after Antonio Delamea was called for a handball in the area.

Elliott, a 22-year-old defender who had one career goal, opened the scoring in the 14th minute. He made it 2-0 from point-blank range in the 24th.

New England’s Andrew Farrell scored in the opening seconds of the second half, and Wilfried Zahibo’s header tied it at 2 in the 64th for the Revolution (7-8-8), who are winless in their last six games.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Dele Alli overcame any post-World Cup rustiness to head Tottenham to a 2-1 victory over Newcastle on the first Saturday of the Premier League season.

All the goals came in the opening 18 minutes as Joselu canceled out Jan Verton- ghen’s opener before Alli struck to start Tottenham’s season with a win.

TENNIS

ROGERS CUP: Top-ranked Simona Halep defeated Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 6-1 to reach the final in Montreal. Halep will play for the title against Sloane Stephens, who beat Elina Svitolina, 6-3, 6-3.

• Greek teen Stefanos Tsitsipas became the youngest player to beat four straight top-10 players in an event since the ATP World Tour was established in 1990, outlasting Kevin Anderson 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (7) to reach the Rogers Cup final in Toronto.

Tsitsipas will face the winner of Saturday’s late match between top-ranked Rafael Nadal and Karen Khachanov.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Renee Montgomery was 6 of 7 from 3-point range and scored 24 points to help the Atlanta Dream beat the visiting Dallas Wings, 92-82.

