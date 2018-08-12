The Brunswick Police Department says it seized 44 dogs and a bird from a River Road home Friday and cited two people on animal cruelty charges, police said.

Police executed a search warrant at the home of dog breeders Robert and Nancy Enman in connection with the cruelty investigation and found the home in dilapidated condition, police said.

The state veterinarian authorized the seizure due to the poor conditions, and assistance was provided by Maine animal welfare agents as well as the Coastal Humane Society, the Androscoggin Valley Humane Society and the Lewiston Police Department.

The home was in such poor shape that the Brunswick Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Emerson, who is also the town’s health officer, ordered the building condemned.

Police did not identify the breed or approximate ages of the dogs or describe the overall health of the animals.

Police issued summonses to Kyle Enman and Diane Enman, both of River Road, for Class D misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals, failing to give an animal humanely clean living conditions, failing to give an animal proper indoor shelter, failing to give an animal necessary medical attention; and failing to give an animal necessary sustenance.

They are slated to be arraigned in West Bath District Court on Nov. 8.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: