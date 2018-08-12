HALLOWELL

Church celebrates opening of cutting-edge building

Granite Hill Church, formerly the First Baptist Church of Hallowell, will celebrate the grand opening of its new building this weekend at 76 Town Farm Road.

There will be live music at 7 p.m. Friday, featuring a blend of modern Christian and mainstream hits. There will be an open house Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m., with building tours, children’s activities and free refreshments.

Special building dedication services are at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The 6,700-square-foot building contains vaulted ceilings, cutting-edge sound and lighting technology, eco-friendly centralized air and modern finishes.

For more details, call Steve Webber at 735-4941 or email [email protected]

WISCASSET

Labor Day party includes Salty Dogs band, auction

The public is invited to a Labor Day party that will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, a lively band and a silent auction. Partygoers will get a free raffle ticket for a chance to win a $100 certificate for dinner at the Little Village Bistro.

The fifth annual Bands for Books event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at Marianmade Farm on the Sheepscot River in Wiscasset. The Friends of the Wiscasset Library hold the fundraiser to help maintain the historic 1805 library.

The silent auction will include books donated and autographed by local author Lea Wait from her Maine Needlepoint Mystery series. Items to be auctioned off include two cases of wine, an airplane ride over coastal Maine, original paintings, framed prints, pottery, a picnic basket stuffed with goodies, a homemade cake and more.

The Salty Dogs will play rock music from the 1950s to the 1980s.

Generous local sponsors include Ames Hardware, The First National Bank, First Federal Savings and private patron Jenn Spaur.

Tickets for the library fundraiser are $20 in advance at the library at 21 High St. in Wiscasset. Tickets also can be purchased for $25 at the event, located at 155 Federal St. in Wiscasset.

For more information, call Wendy Ross on 882-7060.

KNOX COUNTY

Animal shelter joins 1-day national adoption drive

Pope Memorial Humane Society will join shelters from across Maine and the nation Saturday in a one-day nationwide “Clear the Shelters” pet adoption drive.

The Pope office will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering discounts on adoptions. Cats over 1 year old will be $25 each, and dogs over 1 year old will be $50 off their normal posted adoption fee. Those interested in adopting are encouraged to fill out an application and get preapproved before Saturday. The application is available at www.hskcme.org. Send it to [email protected] or pick one up at the shelter.

All animals will have received a distemper vaccination (DHPPL for dogs and FVRCP for cats), a rabies vaccination (if the animal is at least 3 months old), a canine kennel cough vaccination, FeLV (feline leukemia) and FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus) testing, a canine 4DX heartworm/Lyme/anaplasmosis/erlichia test, a dewormer, a flea and tick preventative, spaying/neutering at the appropriate age, a microchip and will get a free vet visit within the first 10 days of adoption. All animals adopted during “Clear the Shelters” will go home with a goodie bag courtesy of Hill’s Science Diet Food.

KENNEBUNK

Far out! Humane society holds its first Woofstock

The Animal Welfare Society is holding its first Woofstock event, featuring the Funky Felines, a free dog-friendly festival for the whole family. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the humane society on Holland Road.

Live music, courtesy of the Kennebunk River Band, will run from noon to 2 p.m. Vendors, including Chez JJ Authentic Belgian Fries, Congdon’s Doughnuts and Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, will be on-site.

Kids can check out the Flower Power Zone for crafts, games and a scavenger hunt.

Dogs and their owners can explore the Dog Daze Demo Zone, featuring an agility course and training demonstrations. There will be guided pack walks along Animal Welfare Society trails. The AWS Adoption Center will be open, and new owners will receive a goodie bag with pet treats.

For more information, visit animalwelfaresociety.org/woofstock2018.

BRUNSWICK

Outdoor Arts Festival features over 100 vendors

The 12th annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Brunswick.

The festival committee added 10 additional juried artist booths this year to accommodate more artists in Brunswick. Limited spaces are still available for demo artisans, crafters and for displaying gourmet food products on the Town Mall.

The juried show includes more than 100 artists and artisans selling their work on Maine Street and the Town Mall. This free event features recognized artists, as well as emerging creators, working in media including jewelry, fiber, ceramics, photography and painting.

There will be live music and children’s activities.

For more details, call 729-4439 or visit bdaartfest.wixsite.com/brunswickartsfest.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Wireless society promotes importance of lighthouses

The Wireless Society of Southern Maine will partner with the Spring Point Ledge Light Trust and other amateur radio operators from around the world to celebrate the International Lighthouse and Lightship Weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse and the International Lighthouse and Lightship.

Local amateur radio operators will attempt to establish two-way communications with other lighthouses and lightships around the world (500 light houses and lightships in 40 countries) to promote the preservation of these resources and introduce the community to amateur radio.

For additional information and scheduling, email Sean Binette at [email protected]

SOUTH WATERBORO

Old Corner Church holds service, business meeting

The annual service at the historic Old Corner Church will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Federal Street and West Road.

The Rev. Philip Bean will deliver the sermon and provide special music with his wife, Norma, and Jan Thibeault and Gordon Trail.

Afterward, the Friends of Old Corner Church will have their annual business meeting. Those interested in preserving the 1804 landmark are encouraged to attend.

For more details, call Bud Jamieson at 247-3635.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Friends of Libby Library hosting Book and Yard Sale

The Friends of Libby Library will host a Book and Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Libby Library, 72 Staples St.

For more details, call 934-4351.

