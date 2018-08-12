A Gardiner man who allegedly said he was going to kill police officers if they tried to apprehend him was arrested Saturday in Chelsea.

Scott York, 42, was found hiding in a garage at 188 Ferry Road, Maine State Police said in a post on the agency’s Facebook page.

He was apprehended by members of the Maine State Police Tactical team as well as state troopers and a police dog called Haro.

According to police, York had active arrest warrants for reckless conduct, burglary, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, criminal restraint and probation revocation, all stemming from a home invasion that took place earlier this year in Gardiner.

Troopers had been looking for York all week because “they received credible information from multiple informants that York was making statements he was going to kill police if he was to be taken into custody.” Police also believed he was in possession of a handgun.

York was taken into custody without incident. During their search of the Ferry Road property, officers seized drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: