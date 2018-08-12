Maine Coast Heritage Trust has a new island under option to purchase and while the conservation group fundraises (they need $4.8 million by 2020), they’re showing off their future purchase. Clark Island, south of Thomaston, is reachable by a causeway – a dirt road – and the land trust is opening it up for an event to show off its potential as a public preserve.

The whole island is 175 acres; the trust will manage 120 acres of it as a preserve, presuming it meets its goals to buy it.

What can you see? A former quarry, a few pocket beaches and a session exploring the tidepools (that’s at 12:30 p.m.). A guided nature walk is scheduled for noon. If you aren’t up for a walk, the trust is providing a shuttle service to get a look at the views and the island’s interior.

Prepare for a low-tide exploration; translation, pack your water shoes and maybe wear your swimsuit. And sunscreen of course.

— MARY POLS

CLARK ISLAND OPEN HOUSE



WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 19

WHERE: Meet at the Craignair Inn, 5 3rd St., Spruce Head, for the hot dog lunch or take the Clark Island Road and after about a mile, start looking for parking signs. Guests will be shuttled from the parking area (at the Hurricane Island Program’s lot) to Clark Island.

HOW: Free, but registration is required. Visit mcht.org to sign up. For more information, email [email protected] or call 729-7366.

