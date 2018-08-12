JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars suspended All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive end Dante Fowler for violating team rules and conduct unbecoming a Jaguars football player Sunday.

Neither one will travel Tueday to Minnesota for two days of joint practices and a preseason game. The teams play Saturday.

Fowler was involved in several fights Sunday, including one after practice with fellow defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. Ramsey shouted profanities at media members who captured the altercation on video and threatened reporters with “war” for releasing the video. Ramsey made his threat via Twitter.

Ngakoue and Fowler exchanged words while leaving practice, prompting a skirmish in which no punches were thrown.

Ngakoue and Fowler got into it again outside the practice-field gates and had to be pulled apart by teammates, coaches and security personnel.

The altercation came on the last of 11 consecutive practices in full pads and in sweltering heat and humidity. It also came a few minutes after a scuffle near the end of practice, when Fowler appeared to shove tight end James O’Shaughnessy out of bounds following a reception. Teammates broke it up.

The suspension is the latest issue for Fowler, whose checkered past includes two arrests.

49ERS: Running back Jerick McKinnon left practice with an injured right knee.

BROWNS: Despite rookie Baker Mayfield’s stellar performance in his NFL preseason debut, Cleveland isn’t moving the No. 1 overall pick into the starting lineup ahead of Tyrod Taylor.

“National hype,” quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese said. “We have our plan. When it changes we’ll all know.”

CHIEFS: Right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif left practice to be evaluated for a concussion, and defensive tackle Xavier Williams also left early.

SAINTS: Newly signed veteran cornerback Marcus Williams and safety Robert Nelson joined the team at training camp.

BILLS: Buffalo shuffled defensive tackles, signing Tyrunn Walker and reaching an injury settlement to cut John Hughes.

TITANS: Tennessee signed linebacker Tony Washington, outside linebacker Davond Dade and defensive lineman Francis Kallon.

Share

< Previous

Next >