Cape Elizabeth High School Class of 1968 50th reunion. Sept. 15. Purpoodock Club, Cape Elizabeth. Looking for classmate information. Contact Steve Hill at [email protected]

Deering High School Class of 1956 reunion and 80th Birthdays Bash. 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Portland County Club, 11 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Cost is $50. Register with Bette Packard Lee at [email protected] or call 781-4572.

Deering High School Class of 1963 55th reunion. 5 p.m. Oct. 6. DiMillo’s Restaurant, Commercial Street, Portland. $25. Reservations required. Contact Dawn DeRice at [email protected]

Lewiston High School Class of 1949 69th reunion. Aug. 29. Fish Bones American Grill, 70 Lincoln St., Lewiston. 11:30 a.m. social hour, 12:30 p.m. lunch. Contact Nancy Schott Plaisted at 251-7655.

Naval Reserve Group Sima Norva 201 reunion. Seeking to update member contact for planned monthly reunions and updates. Contact Don Dean at 577-2720 or email [email protected]

Portland High School Class of 1948 70th reunion. Social hour from 11 a.m. to noon on Sept. 14, followed by a luncheon at Clarion Hotel, 1230 Congress St., Portland. Ordering from menu. For reservations, call Art Smith at 883-3731.

Portland High School Class of 1950 reunion. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11. DiMillo’s Restaurant, Commercial Street, Portland. Merged with Class of 1951. Registration requested by Aug. 31. For more details, call Patricia Lapierre Bickford at 772-4464, Rose Valente Carter at 775-2416 or Corinne Flaherty Pickett at 772-5927.

Portland High School Class of 1951 reunion. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11. DiMillo’s Restaurant, Commercial Street, Portland. Merged with Class of 1950. Registration requested by Aug. 31. For more details, call Leon Strout at 797-7830.

Portland High School Class of 1960 reunion luncheon. Sept. 6. Stockhouse Restaurant & Sports Pub, 506 Main St., Westbrook. Register by Aug. 25. Contact Patti Nevers at 747-4814 or email [email protected], or call Pat Sangillo at 603-746-4931 or email [email protected]

Portland High School Class of 1978 40th reunion. 1 p.m. Aug. 25. Casablanca Cruises. $20. Tickets available online. Lunch on your own at Porthole Restaurant at 11 a.m., then take a tour of Portland High School.

Scarborough High School Class of 1952 reunion. 4 p.m. Sept. 7. The Clambake, 354 Pine Point Road, Scarborough. Ordering from the menu. All Scarborough High School alumni are welcome to attend.

Scarborough High School Class of 1968 reunion. 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 8. The Maine Table (Merry Manor Inn), South Portland. $40. Contact Brenday (Gray) Birkner at [email protected]

South Portland Class of 1948 70th reunion. 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11. DiMillo’s Restaurant, Commercial Street, Portland. RSVP by Aug. 29. For planning or more details, call Bob MacVane at 207-657-3856.

South Portland High School Class of 1968 50th reunion. 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Purpoodock Club, Cape Elizabeth. $50. Please mail checks to SPHS Class of 1968, P.O. Box 552, Scarborough, ME 04070. Make checks payable to Virginia (Patchell) Frederick. For questions, email [email protected]

University of Maine at Machias Class of 1968 50th reunion. 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Good n’ Plenty Buffet, 436 Kennedy Highway, Milbridge. Ordering from menu. Former classmates who transferred elsewhere are also invited to attend. Reservations are appreciated by Monday by calling Gordon Corbett at 829-5848.

Waterville High School Class of 1947 71st reunion. 11:30 a.m. Sept. 13. Luncheon at Eric’s Restaurant & Catering, 105 College Ave., Waterville. Ordering from menu. To register, call Robert McQuillan at 547-3617.

Westbrook High School Class of 1955 annual reunion. Noon. Sept. 15. Summer home of Ron and Brenda Stultz at Big Sebago Lake, off Route 114, Standish. Entertainment by Jose Duddy from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Windham High School Class of 1973 45th reunion. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. St. Eiboh’s Cove, Raymond. Looking for classmates and updated information. Contact Donna Morton at 310-0480 or [email protected]

97th annual reunion. The Second (Indianhead) Division Association of Olivia, North Carolina, is searching for members who served in the Army 2nd Infantry Division to attend a reunion. Sept. 19 to 23. Jacksonville, Florida. Contact Mike Davino at [email protected] or 919-498-1910, or go to www.2ida.org/2018-reunion.

Share

< Previous

Next >