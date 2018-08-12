BASEBALL

Brady Coyne scored on an error in the top of the ninth inning, providing the winning margin for Greater Portland in a 2-1 victory Sunday over Broomall-Newtown, Pennsylvania, during pool play at the Babe Ruth 13 World Series in Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Greater Portland trailed 1-0 before Coyne singled home Ben Seguin in the fourth inning.

The New England champs are 2-1 and in a three-way tie for first place atop the five-team American Division with one game remaining in pool play. The top three teams in each division advance to the single-elimination bracket. Greater Portland plays Bemidji, Minnesota, on Monday.

EASTERN LEAGUE: Michael Chavis and Bobby Dalbec each drove in three runs, leading the Portland Sea Dogs (49-68) to a 6-2 win over the Akron RubberDucks (67-52) in Akron, Ohio.

Matt Kent (8-8) picked up his team-leading eighth win, giving up three hits, two walks and two runs over seven innings, with five strikeouts. Trey Ball worked two perfect innings to close out the win.

Portland started the game with three straight hits, taking a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Chavis. Chavis added a two-run double in the third, and Dalbec followed with a run-scoring double to give Portland a 4-0 lead.

Dalbec put the game away in the eighth inning, connecting for a two-out, two-run homer. Dalbec’s 31 homers – 26 for Class A Salem and five in just nine games since being promoted to the Sea Dogs – are tied for the most in the minors.

TENNIS

ROGERS CUP: Rafael Nadal won his 80th ATP World Tour title and spoiled Stefanos Tsitsipas’ 20th birthday, beating the unseeded Greek upstart 6-2, 7-6 (4) in Toronto for his fourth Rogers Cup crown and fifth title of the year.

After the match, Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Western & Southern Open this week in Cincinnati.

“No other reason than personally taking care of my body and trying to keep as healthy as I feel now,” Nadal said in a statement.

Nadal’s withdrawal means a reunion of the four players who have dominated tennis over the last 15 years – Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray – will have to wait a few more weeks. Those four haven’t played in the same tournament in more than a year.

• Top-ranked Simona Halep outlasted third-ranked Sloane Stephens 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-4 to win her second Rogers Cup title, in Montreal.

In a rematch of Halep’s French Open final victory, she overcame Stephens in a match that had 15 service breaks. Halep has won her last six meetings with the 25-year-old American

Stephens, preparing for her U.S. Open title defense, is 0-8 against No. 1-ranked players.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Raheem Sterling scored his 50th Premier League goal as Manchester City began its Premier League title defense with a 2-0 win at Arsenal

Bernardo Silva curled in the second goal in the 64th minute.

• Mohamed Salah started Liverpool on its way to a 4-0 victory at home against West Ham, needing only 19 minutes to open the scoring.

SOFTBALL

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Kelsey Stewart drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning as the United States beat Japan 7-6 in the championship game in Makuhari, Japan.

– Staff and news service report

