WINSLOW — A Waterville man died early Sunday in a one-car crash on Augusta Road that left two others – including an infant – with injuries that were not life threatening.

Gabriel Stuart, 52, was pronounced dead around 12:39 a.m. at the scene of the crash, Winslow Police Chief Shawn O’Leary said in a statement. Winslow police officers and fire and rescue workers discovered a 2004 Chevy Impala about 90 feet off the roadway upon their arrival at the accident.

Stuart, the driver of the vehicle, and passengers Tiffany Hulburt, 29, of Waterville and an infant, were trapped inside the car after the crash. Stuart and Hulburt were wearing seat belts and the baby was secured in a car seat.

Rescue workers were able to extract Hulburt and the infant and they were then taken to Thayer Center for Health in Waterville. Hulburt was later released, but the child was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland as a precaution.

O’Leary did not specify how Stuart, Hulburt and the infant were connected to one another.

The details of the of the crash have not been released by police. The accident is still under investigation and the Maine State Police will be reconstructing the crash scene to determine the rate of speed at which the car was traveling, as well as other factors.

A sample of Stuart’s blood was taken and will be analyzed at a Department of Health and Human Services laboratory.

Stuart worked as a newspaper carrier for the Morning Sentinel.

