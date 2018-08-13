A Massachusetts woman has been identified as the person found dead in the trunk of a vehicle following a shooting in Gardiner on Thursday and officials say they found “evidence of a crime scene” at the residence of the man who was driving the car.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office on Monday identified Maddilyn Burgess, 28, of Sturbridge, Massachusetts, as the victim in a case that’s being investigated as a homicide.

A car, operated by a man who committed suicide is towed Thursday, Aug. 9, from Timberwood Drive in Gardiner. The body of 28-year-old Maddilyn Burgess, of Sturbridge, Massachusetts, was discovered in the trunk. Staff file photo by Andy Molloy

A Maine state medical examiner determined Burgess died of blunt force injuries.

Burgess’s body was found in the trunk of a car driven by Gyrth Rutan, 34, of Sturbridge, Massachusetts, who authorities said died by suicide after being stopped by police in Maine.

The relationship between Burgess and Rutan could not be determined on Monday. Worcester County District Attorney spokesperson Lindsay Corcoran declined to say whether, or how, Rutan and Burgess were acquainted.

“Sturbridge Police and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office began investigating after Maine State Police discovered Mr. Rutan resided at 5 Fairview Park Road, Apt. 12 in Sturbridge,” the Worcester County District Attorney’s office said in a press release Monday. “Detectives searched Mr. Rutan’s residence on Friday and discovered evidence of a crime scene at this address.”

Police pulled Rutan over on Timberwood Drive in Gardiner after observing him driving erratically on Interstate 295 at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday.

State police spokesperson Steve McCausland has said that Rutan got out of his car and shot himself in the head with a shotgun, resulting in his death.

Maine authorities have said the case is now being handled in Massachusetts. Corcoran said the investigation is ongoing.

