NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom struck out 12 and the New York Mets backed him in a big way Monday night, hitting five homers while battering Luis Severino and the New York Yankees, 8-5.

Amed Rosario led off this Subway Series matchup with a drive into the right-field seats, and Jose Bautista, Todd Frazier, Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto later connected.

DeGrom (7-7), a victim of poor run support most of the season, threw 62/3 innings and left with a major league-best 1.81 ERA. He allowed two earned runs and exited with a 7-3 lead.

DeGrom fanned Austin Romine with his 113th and final pitch. He posted his first win in three career starts in the Bronx, and improved to 2-4 overall against the Yankees.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES SWEEP MARLINS: Ronald Acuna Jr. pulled off one of the rarest feats in baseball history, hitting leadoff homers in both games of a doubleheader to lead Atlanta to a sweep at home.

Acuna, a 20-year-old rookie, hit an opposite-field drive into the Braves’ bullpen in Game 1, powering Atlanta to a 9-1 victory. Touki Toussaint pitched six strong innings to claim the win in his major league debut.

It was more of the same from Acuna in the second game. He sent a towering shot into the seats in left-center, sparking the Braves to a 6-1 win behind another strong outing on the mound from Mike Foltynewicz.

NOTES

BREWERS: Milwaukee recalled outfielder Keon Broxton from Triple-A Colorado Springs, and optioned relievers Jacob Barnes and Aaron Wilkerson to its top minor-league affiliate.

The Brewers, who were off Monday, plan to make another roster move before their game Tuesday at the Chicago Cubs.

ROYALS: Kansas City placed left-hander Danny Duffy on the 10-day disabled list with a shoulder impingement.

Duffy, 29, received an anti-inflammatory shot after allowing six runs in 51/3 innings in Saturday’s 8-3 loss to St. Louis. He has lost three of his last four starts.

INDIANS: Outfielder Leonys Martin is recovering from a bacterial infection that the team president, Chris Antonetti, described as “life-threatening.”

Doctors determined Martin had a bacterial infection that damaged his internal organs.

YANKEES: New York put pitcher CC Sabathia on the 10-day disabled list because of right knee inflammation.

