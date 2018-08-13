GOLF

Will Kannegiesser of Minot and Jack Wyman of South Freeport will need strong second rounds Tuesday to reach the match-play portion of the U.S. Amateur golf tournament at Pebble Beach, California.

Kannegiesser shot a 7-over 78 in the first of two stroke-play rounds on the Pebble Beach course Monday. Wyman shot a 10-over 82 at Spyglass Hill.

Kannegiesser was tied for 237th after the opening round and Wyman was tied for 283rd with the top 64 advancing to match play.

BASEBALL

EASTERN LEAGUE: Portland Sea Dogs infielder Michael Chavis was named the player of the week after hitting .560 (14 for 25) with two home runs, six RBI and two doubles during a six-game trip at Erie and Akron. He had a multihit game in five of his six starts, tying a career high with four hits in an Aug. 7 matchup against Erie. Chavis is Portland’s first player of the week since Jeremy Barfield won in the week of July 30 in 2017.

BABE RUTH: Ryan Kelly and Nicholas Frink combined for a no-hitter to lead Greater Portland to a 5-0 win over Midwest Plains in the final game of pool play at the 13-year-old World Series at Mountain Home, Arkansas. Kelly struck out eight and walked four in four innings, and Frink went the rest of the way, striking out three.

Aiden Lee drove in Richard Gilboy with a single during a four-run sixth for Greater Portland. Lee later scored on a fielder’s choice to make it 5-0. Greater Portland advanced to the single-elimination phase that starts Tuesday.

TENNIS

WESTERN & SOUTHERN OPEN: Andy Murray lost to Lucas Pouille 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 in the first round at Mason, Ohio, clearing another obstacle for Roger Federer in this U.S. Open tuneup.

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal dropped out Sunday night to prepare for the U.S. Open after winning his fifth title of the year in Toronto.

WRESTLING

WWE DEATH: Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, who joined with his brother-in-law Bret Hart to form one of the top tag teams in the 1980s with the WWE, died after a fall in his home in Wesley Chapel, Florida. He was 63. No foul play was suspected.

Neidhart, Bret “Hitman” Hart and their manager, Jimmy “The Mouth of the South” Hart, made up the Hart Foundation stable in the 1980s and 1990s, and the tag team won two WWE championships.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Carmelo Anthony signed a one-year, $2.4 million deal with Houston.

Anthony was traded from Oklahoma City to Atlanta last month before the Hawks released him.

HOCKEY

NHL: New Jersey signed forward Kevin Rooney to a two-year contract.

The first year will be a two-way deal; Rooney will earn $700,000 at the NHL level and $100,000 at the AHL level, with $70,000 guaranteed. The second year is worth $700,000 at the NHL level.

GOLF

TV RATINGS: The charge by Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship and the two-shot victory by Brooks Koepka drew the highest final-round coverage for the major in nine years.

CBS Sports said Sunday’s round drew a rating of 6.1 and share of 14 – up 69 percent from last year.

– Staff and news report

Share

< Previous

Next >