Rockland expects to get an $830,000 grant to renovate its commercial fish pier.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration said the money will be used to resurface the pier, stabilize its storage areas and upgrade the electrical system, according to a release from the EDA. The project is expected to retain 86 jobs.

The pier supports Rockland’s lobster industry, which is essential to the area’s tourism and hospitality businesses.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: